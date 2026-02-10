Jack Huston To Play Major Marvel Villain In Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir Series

The live-action Spider-Man Noir series was announced way back in 2023, and it's finally starting to take shape. A spin-off of the incredibly successful and beloved "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," the upcoming TV show is set to bring Nicolas Cage's black-and-white web-slinger from the 1930s to live-action (kind of).

An article by Esquire gives many details about the upcoming Prime Video show, including that it will be presented both in color and in black-and-white, with the latter option mimicking the look of classic noir cinema that inspired the show. Oren Uziel serves as showrunner, while Phil Lord and Chris Miller produce "Spider-Noir." Cage is playing a different alter-ego of the web-slinger than he did in animated form; this time, he's playing Ben Reilly, who is Peter Parker's clone in the comics. Reilly is a grizzled detective with a cynical heart and a love for punching Nazis. In another effort to distinguish the show from other web-slinging projects, "Spider-Noir" won't refer to its title character as Spider-Man. Instead, he's going to be called "The Spider," similar to pulp heroes of that era like The Phantom or The Shadow.

The show's story will focus on Ben Reilly investigating the latest assassination attempt on gangland boss Silvermane (Brendan Gleeson), with our cynical hero suspecting there's something strange afoot when an arsonist starts sparking fire from his hands. One of the classic Spider-Man villains who will appear (albeit probably in a reinterpreted fashion) is Flint Marko, aka the Sandman, to be played by Jack Huston. Huston is perhaps best known for his role as Richard Harrow in "Broadwalk Empire" and Lasher in "Mayfair Witches."

Flint Marko, of course, made his first live-action appearance in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man 3," where he was played by Thomas Haden Church.