Live-Action Spider-Man Noir Series Is In Development At Prime Video

Spider-Man Noir is making the jump to live action, according to Variety. The 1930s detective movie-style hero, who fans have seen played by Nicolas Cage in "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and by Milo Ventimiglia in "Ultimate Spider-Man," is reportedly set to get his own TV series courtesy of Amazon Prime Video.

While casting information isn't yet known, the untitled Spider-Man Noir series counts "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" writer-producers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller among the members of its producing team, along with former Sony Chairperson Amy Pascal (who executive produces) and "22 Jump Street" writer Oren Uziel. Lord and Miller's 2018 film saw Cage play an older, black-and-white private investigator version of Peter Parker with a hilarious level of angst. The character's favored pastimes included drinking egg creams, beating up Nazis, and letting matches burn down to his fingertips "just to feel something."

Plot details for the new series are largely under wraps, but Variety does report that sources say Peter Parker will not be the main character. That being said, the series otherwise seems to follow the Spider-Man Noir premise fans will be familiar with from the Marvel comics runs that feature the character. According to the outlet, the show will be set in 1930s New York City, and the main character will be an "older, [more] grizzled" Spider-Man than we may have seen before.