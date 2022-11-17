Amazon Moving Forward With Marvel/Sony TV Shows, Starting With Silk: Spider Society From Walking Dead Showrunner

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television are officially teaming up to carve out their own corner of the superhero craze. A longtime rights-holder for standalone characters such as Marvel's flagship hero Spider-Man and his rogues gallery, the studio that brought you both "Venom" films (with a third on its way), "Morbius," and eventually "Kraven the Hunter," "Madame Web" and "El Muerto" is now moving full speed ahead with multiple Marvel shows on streaming.

The major news comes courtesy of Variety, which reports that the first of many new series will debut on Prime Video with the newly-titled "Silk: Spider Society." This confirms previous rumors indicating that Sony was shopping the series around (which first began development as a feature film) to Amazon Studios, putting the Korean-American hero Cindy Moon front and center. In addition to the filmmaking duo extraordinaire of Phil Lord and Chris Miller producing the series, we now know that "The Walking Dead" showrunner Angela Kang will take on the same role as well as executive producer on "Silk" (replacing previously rumored showrunner Tom Spezialy, who's busy with the "Blade Runner 2099" limited series).

In an official statement, Lord and Miller had this to say about the news:

"Angela is a pro's pro whose perspective and creativity we greatly respect and admire. She's also a hell of a lot of fun. She loves these characters and we feel really lucky for the chance to work with her to bring Cindy Moon's story to the world."