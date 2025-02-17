The Most Baffling Choices Made In Sony's Spider-Man Universe Movies

Entertainment journalism is, modestly speaking, a vital but mentally taxing burden we bear with quiet bravery.

We've had to not only see but analyze and remember corners of this industry no one should ever be exposed to. Our writers sometimes wake in a cold sweat, screaming about how it's fine to think the Snyder Cut is just "okay." If we close our eyes too tightly, we see flashes of the cursed photoshoot for Universal's Dark Universe, complete with Russell Crowe's hand awkwardly hovering over an invisible chair. And, when the night is quiet, the ghost of Dwayne Johnson promising to change the "hierarchy of power" echoes in the recesses of our once pure psyches.

But none of these compare to the pain that is remembering the birth, life, and agonizing death of Sony's "Spider-Man" Universe. For seven years, we watched them try again and again to prove that comic book fans would literally turn anything into a box office hit. They were right at first. Then wrong. Then wrong again. And again. And again. Here are all the baffling choices from Sony's Spider-Man Universe movies, may they rest in peace.