One Popular Venom 3 Fan Theory Just Had Its Bubble Burst

No chocolates or human heads to snack on here, only major spoilers for "Venom: The Last Dance."

However you thought the torrid love story between Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom (also Tom Hardy) would end, it's safe to say even the biggest fans never imagined that "Venom: The Last Dance" (which /Film's Chris Evangelista reviewed here) would end things as definitively as it does. The brutish symbiote sacrifices himself to save the world in a blaze of glory, Eddie finally finds some measure of peace, and it all wraps up in a neat and tidy bow. Over the last six years, the "Venom" trilogy has defied expectations and everyday logic to become one of the more successful comic book franchises out there — despite never once actually pitting Spider-Man supervillain Venom against, you know, Spider-Man himself. But when "Spider-Man: No Way Home" opened up a multiverse of possibilities with all sorts of crossover potential, complete with a post-credits scene that seemed to bring part of the symbiote into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, many fan-theories quickly sprang up that "The Last Dance" would follow suit.

Not quite, as it turns out. Never mind that the various trailers for the threequel included a pair of curious casting choices that, for anyone who knows their Marvel history, only further fed fuel to the fire that "Venom" might double down on the multiverse. The addition of Chiwetel Ejiofor and Rhys Ifans were always bound to raise eyebrows, given the fact that both have suited up as Marvel comic book characters before. The two portray military man Rex Strickland and grungy UFO truther Martin in "The Last Dance," respectively, and both play surprisingly large roles in the story. But Ejiofor has also played "Doctor Strange" villain Baron Mordo in the MCU, while Ifans originally portrayed Curt Connors/The Lizard in "The Amazing Spider-Man" before reprising his role in "No Way Home."

Though all the pieces were in place for a major multiverse twist, "Venom: The Last Dance" debunks this fan-theory once and for all.