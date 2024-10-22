5 Reasons Why Venom 3's Knull Is Marvel's Most Terrifying Villain Yet

"Venom: The Last Dance" looks like it will fulfill a tease going back to the 2018 original: a Symbiote invasion of Earth. Venom (Tom Hardy) told his host Eddie Brock (also Hardy) a bit about his homeworld, but viewers still haven't gotten a glimpse of planet Klyntar themselves.

The third "Venom" movie will also, it appears, go back to the very beginnings of the Symbiote race: their malevolent creator, the Marvel villain Knull, appears briefly in the film's trailer. Knull's cameo has been kept shrouded in mystery. "The Last Dance" director Kelly Marcel has promised this is only the beginning, so the going bet right now is that Knull will likely be the villain of Tom Holland's fourth "Spider-Man" film, which will finally bring Spidey and Venom together again onscreen. (But this remains unconfirmed for the moment.)

Let's cut through the PR; Knull does not have a storied comic history like previous Marvel silver screen big bad Thanos or the future archvillain Doctor Doom (as played by former Tony Stark actor Robert Downey Jr.). Knull was created by writer Donny Cates and artist Ryan Stegman in 2018, and was the primary villain of their 30-ish issue "Venom" run, culminating in the crossover "King in Black." (Cates also reused Knull as a villain in his and Tradd Moore's 2019 mini-series, "Silver Surfer: Black.") Like many recently-created Marvel/DC characters, Knull feels designed to be adapted for the movies, especially since he's a Venom enemy that needs no ties to Spider-Man. Not that Sony bothered to inform Knull's creators they were using him.

Cates and Stegman are both the children of edgy '90s comics. (The latter is currently channeling Jim Lee in his pencil work on Jed MacKay's "X-Men.") Knull's character feels rooted in the "X-treme" '90s tradition; he's super powerful, dressed all-in-black, related to Venom but even cooler than him, and he's even got a sword!

Knull's flowing white hair, an anime villain trademark, also feels so right; the '90s is when American comic artists started taking cues from manga. Donny Cates says he's never read a manga or watched an anime, but Knull looks right at home next to "Griffith" from "Berserk" or Vicious from "Cowboy Bebop." Heck, just call him "Symbiote Sephiroth." (Can we expect a "One-Winged Angel" needle-drop in "Venom: The Last Dance" or "Spider-Man 4"?)

In short, Cates and Stegman were trying to craft the most terrifying super-villain they could think of with Knull — and they did a pretty good job.