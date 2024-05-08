Why X-Men '97 Brings Back The Mutants' Classic Marvel Comics Suits

Spoilers for "X-Men '97" follow.

In Part 1 of "X-Men '97" finale, "Tolerance is Extinction," Bastion's Sentinels crashed the party at the X-Mansion. Despite Wolverine and Nightcrawler holding them off, the mansion got pretty trashed.

So in Part 2, the X-Men go to an old base on Scotland's Muir Island (cue the bagpipes), once owned by Professor X's old friend Moira MacTaggert (who died in the Genosha massacre back in episode 5, "Remember It"). On Muir Island, the X-Men stock up on supplies and a new Blackbird jet. (Wolverine's themed "mutantcycle" is visible too, but they tragically don't bring it along.)

Since this is a back-up base, their costumes are out-of-date; these "new" designs are actually going backwards in comic history. In a nod to this, as they suit up, Cyclop asks a nonplussed Cable: "What were you expecting, black leather?", flipping a joke about yellow spandex costumes from the 2000 "X-Men" movie. The original "X-Men" cartoon also started in media res with the team already assembled, so them having gone through different costumes tracks.

"X-Men" #1, published in 1991, saw an aesthetic overhaul of the team, done by artist Jim Lee. The Jim Lee designs are the ones used in the original 1992 "X-Men" cartoon. The "new" costumes in "X-Men '97," meanwhile are the ones used from earlier in the 1960s and 1970s, when Roy Thomas and then Chris Claremont were writing X-Men. Former showrunner Beau DeMayo, addressing felled fan concerns that the X-Men would have totally new designs, said he felt his responsibility was to "shepherd" the characters, not reinvent them.

Also back in his classic costume, helmet and all, is Magneto, because he's once more the villain. But what about the heroes going to face him?