Venom 3's Box Office Presents A Problem For Sony's Marvel Universe

It was a pretty darn quiet weekend at the box office as most studios seemingly wanted to either A) avoid competing with the election or B) wait for greener postures offered by the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday window. Either way, it created a situation where Sony's "Venom: The Last Dance" was easily able to top the charts again with a relatively solid $26.1 million estimated second weekend haul. That's good for the studio in the short run. In the long run? It presents Sony with a quandary that they're probably going to need to address sooner rather than later.

As of this writing, director Kelly Marcel's "The Last Dance" has pulled in $90 million domestically to go with an outsized $227 million internationally for a running total of $317 million worldwide. After two weekends in theaters, that's not bad for a movie with a reasonable $120 million budget. "Reasonable" is a relative term in this arena, since comic book movies regularly cost $200 million these days. Sony was responsible, though, which will allow this film to profit even though it's going to make far less than 2018's "Venom" ($856 million worldwide) and less than 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

This is an odd situation. On one hand, "Venom 3" was viewed as a relative disappointment after it opened to just $51 million domestically. That was far less than the previous two entries in the franchise, as audiences seemed to have grown a little tired of Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and the bromance he's developed with the Venom symbiote. There is no future for the franchise beyond this film, which was billed as the end of the trilogy.

At the same time, this still represents the second-biggest opening for a superhero movie in 2024, beyond only "Deadpool & Wolverine" ($211 million). We're still talking about a movie that is almost certainly going to make $400 million worldwide, something only eight movies have done in 2024 thus far. This is also going to be one of the cheapest movies to cross that threshold when it does happen.