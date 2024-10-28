5 Reasons Why Venom 3 Disapppointed At The Box Office

Sony has continued to do what it can with the "Spider-Man" franchise by making movies featuring characters not named Spider-Man. That started with 2018's "Venom," which was an unexpectedly huge hit, taking in an astonishing $856 million worldwide. That success paved the way for an entire trilogy, which has now come to a close. Tom Hardy returned as Eddie Brock for one last ride with Marvel's symbiote in "Venom: The Last Dance," which hit theaters over the weekend. Unfortunately, the franchise is going out on a low note.

Director Kelly Marcel's "The Last Dance" opened to an estimated $51 million domestically, which is a new low for the franchise. "Venom" opened to $80.2 million, while 2021's "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" opened to $90 million on its way to more than $500 million worldwide, even at a time when the pandemic was impacting theaters in a major way. This opening haul was well below expectations, which even just a few weeks ago had "Venom 3" taking in $70 million on opening weekend. For what it's worth, it still ranks the second-biggest opening for a superhero movie in 2024 behind "Deadpool & Wolverine" ($211.4 million), even if it is a distant second.

The good news is that the third installment was still a big draw overseas, taking in $124 million internationally in its debut. Sony also produced the film for $120 million, which is far below the sky high $200 million budgets we often see for these blockbuster event films. Still, a $175 million global opening isn't what anyone had in mind given how big the first two films were.

So, what happened here? What went wrong? Why aren't American audiences showing up? Is there any good news at all for Sony? We're going to dig into the biggest reasons why "Venom: The Last Dance" disappointed on its opening weekend at the box office. Let's get into it.