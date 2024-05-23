Could The Boys Reunite The Supernatural Brothers? Creator Eric Kripke Is Persisting
Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the latest member of the "Supernatural" cast to join showrunner Eric Kripke's most recent creation: the filthy, irreverent superhero satire series "The Boys." Morgan played John Winchester, father of the demon-hunting Winchester brothers (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) in "Supernatural," and in "The Boys" season 4 he'll be introduced as CIA analyst Joe Kessler. There's a possibility he could even be reunited with his on-screen son, since Ackles also joined the world of "The Boys" last season as a very special boy: Soldier Boy.
This was Ackles' first time suiting up on camera as a superhero, which is actually pretty surprising given that his 15-season tenure on "Supernatural" saw him in a variety of disguises (including but not limited to: FBI agent, gym teacher, cowboy, sailor, fireman, and priest). Soldier Boy is currently taking a cryogenic nap, but after season 3 ended, Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, "I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance." Ackles himself is also keen to return: "I told Krip, 'Look, man, put me in anytime. You tell me when to come running, I'll come running.'"
So, now that Padalecki's CW series "Walker" is coming to an end and his schedule is opening up, could "Supernatural" fans get a Winchester brothers reunion in "The Boys"? Kripke confirmed to EW that "texts have been sent," elaborating:
"I feel like it would be a bummer to not have Jared on the show one way or another at this point, even if it's just the one-episode thing. He's been shooting 'Walker,' but with that show wrapping up, maybe he'll have some time to come in and play with us. I would love it. We have definitely talked about it."
The Boys is packed with Supernatural cast members
Beyond Morgan and Ackles, "The Boys" has dipped into the "Supernatural" casting pool many times (though to be fair, with a total run of 327 episodes, it's a pretty big pool).
A-Train actor Nathan Mitchell had a two-episode arc as an angel on Kripke's previous show. Christian Keyes, who plays A-Train's brother Nathan, is also a "Supernatural" alum. Maddie Phillips, who was introduced as budding supe Cate Dunlap in recent spin-off "Gen V" and will be in "The Boys" season 4, appeared as two different characters in "Supernatural" guest roles. And Rob Benedict, who played God (literally) in "Supernatural," will join "The Boys" in season 4 as a supe called Splinter. Can you tell that "The Boys" and "Supernatural" share the same casting agency?
For his part, Padalecki also seemed to view an eventual role in "The Boys" as an inevitability when asked about it by Collider earlier this year. The actor said he was game, but only on one condition. He told Kripke:
"Dude, I'm 41 now with three kids. I'm not 25 and working out three hours a day. I know you're going to f**king make me get naked, so give me a heads-up. I'm in, but let me get a nutritionist and a trainer and get in the hyperbaric chamber for eight months before you make me show up."
Given that Ackles made his debut on "The Boys" with "nothing on but a sock," Padalecki's fears are well-founded.
"The Boys" season 4 premieres June 13, 2024, on Prime Video.