Could The Boys Reunite The Supernatural Brothers? Creator Eric Kripke Is Persisting

Jeffrey Dean Morgan is the latest member of the "Supernatural" cast to join showrunner Eric Kripke's most recent creation: the filthy, irreverent superhero satire series "The Boys." Morgan played John Winchester, father of the demon-hunting Winchester brothers (Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki) in "Supernatural," and in "The Boys" season 4 he'll be introduced as CIA analyst Joe Kessler. There's a possibility he could even be reunited with his on-screen son, since Ackles also joined the world of "The Boys" last season as a very special boy: Soldier Boy.

This was Ackles' first time suiting up on camera as a superhero, which is actually pretty surprising given that his 15-season tenure on "Supernatural" saw him in a variety of disguises (including but not limited to: FBI agent, gym teacher, cowboy, sailor, fireman, and priest). Soldier Boy is currently taking a cryogenic nap, but after season 3 ended, Kripke told Entertainment Weekly, "I can't imagine the series ending without Soldier Boy making another appearance." Ackles himself is also keen to return: "I told Krip, 'Look, man, put me in anytime. You tell me when to come running, I'll come running.'"

So, now that Padalecki's CW series "Walker" is coming to an end and his schedule is opening up, could "Supernatural" fans get a Winchester brothers reunion in "The Boys"? Kripke confirmed to EW that "texts have been sent," elaborating: