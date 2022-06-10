The Boys: Watch The Full Music Video Of Soldier Boy Singing 'Rapture'

Whoever is in charge of marketing for "The Boys" season 3 deserves a raise, because between the bitingly funny faux-Fox News "Seven on 7" bits, the "Dawn of the Seven" trailer and website, and now Soldier Boy on "Solid Gold," the marketing is close to being as entertaining as the series itself, and that's truly saying something.

The fake "Solid Gold" music number feels completely authentic to the actual "Solid Gold," which ran from 1980 to 1988 on Saturday nights and featured appearances by guest performers, focusing on whatever music was popular that week. The Solid Gold Dancers made the show stand out from other similar shows like "American Bandstand" or "Top of the Pops," and there are plenty of them wriggling around behind Soldier Boy.

"Rapture" by Blondie is pretty much the perfect song for Soldier Boy to attempt to rap, because not only was it the only rap song (using that term loosely) to air on MTV for many years, but singer Deborah Harry's stilted attempt at hip-hop rhythm is perfect for parody. (Don't get me wrong, I love Blondie, I just think "Rapture" is kind of funny.) Ackles plays it to perfection, with Soldier Boy clearly staring at lines on the teleprompter during his "performance," offering sly smiles here and there for the ladies, and exuding enough '80s style machismo to give Stallone and Schwarzenegger a run for their money.

Check out the video above and catch more of Ackles as Soldier Boy in season 3 of "The Boys," with new episodes premiering Fridays on Prime Video.