The Boys Universe Finally Has An Official (And Ironic) Name

Have we reached the event horizon, where the lines are forever blurred between traditional superhero properties and their deconstructions? Or is this the most "The Boys" thing this series could've possibly done, taking direct aim at the MCU and DC Universe in one last parting shot for the ages? That'll likely be in the eye of the beholder, but the result remains the same: "The Boys" and its various spin-offs are now officially part of the Vought Shared Universe.

In an interesting quirk, it appears that the creative team behind "The Boys" (or perhaps Amazon's corporate higher-ups) decided to streamline their own terminology. At the beginning of his Substack post, Jack Shepherd clarifies that creator Eric Kripke and others attached to the series have previously referred to the overarching universe as the BCU, or The Boys Cinematic Universe. Instead, everyone is now taking their cues from the fictional, in-universe Vought company as the main link between each show. That's a handy bit of rebranding ahead of the release of "Vought Uprising" later this year or next, though it remains to be seen if that prequel will also include the awfully clunky "The Boys Presents:" signifier in its title, as "Gen V" does.

In any case, this reveal doesn't really change all that much — at least, not for anyone besides us journalists who now have another phrase to pepper throughout our coverage of "The Boys" and beyond. Either way, "The Boys" may be ending soon, but expect the VCU to live on for the foreseeable future. At this rate, it might even outlast the MCU and DCU. Homelander would appreciate the irony in that, eh?