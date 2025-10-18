Why The Boys: Diabolical Was Canceled By Amazon

With all its spin-offs, "The Boys" is starting to resemble the cinematic franchises it initially set out to deconstruct. But fans clearly can't get enough of Prime Video's satirical superhero universe, which is set to expand with even more spin-offs in the near future. All of which raises the question of what's happening to the very first offshoot, "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." Well, it doesn't look good for the series, as according to co-creator Eric Kripke, viewing figures just weren't where they needed to be during its first and only season.

Just ahead of "The Boys" season 3 premiere, fans were given their first spin-off in the form of "The Boys Presents: Diabolical." The animated anthology series debuted in March 2022 and was set in the same universe as the mothership series, telling standalone stories, each with its own animation style and tone. "The Boys Presents: Diabolical" was an experiment that mostly worked, and it appeared to be a hit, garnering positive reviews and successfully expanding "The Boys" universe relatively early in the main show's run. Alas, it seems the audience numbers weren't quite what Prime Video was hoping for.

In an interview with The Wrap, Kripke was asked whether "The Boys: Diabolical" would return, saying:

"I don't think there's going to be a season 2 of 'Diabolical.' It's not for lack of us pushing. I think ultimately the viewer numbers weren't there to justify a second season, sadly. Although, we love it and Simon [Racioppa], the showrunner, would be game to do it, but we haven't gotten a go ahead on that."

Short of an official announcement from Prime Video, then, it seems "Diabolical" is as close to cancelled as possible.