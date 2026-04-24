Gen V Canceled: The Boys Spin-Off Not Returning For Season 3 At Prime Video

It's a dark day for Godolkin University. As reported by Deadline, "Gen V," the college-set Supes spin-off of "The Boys," will not return for a third season. The news comes six months after the end of Season 2 and in the middle of Season 5 of "The Boys," which is currently airing on Prime Video. While "The Boys" is set to end after this fifth and final season, it sounds like the spin-off "Vought Rising" is still on track to debut in 2027.

It's a real shame that "Gen V" is coming to an end, because the show told a better X-Men story than anything Hollywood has been able to pull off so far. The show's first season alone was a fantastic and fascinating look at how the youth of the U.S. are being corrupted and radicalized by nefarious figures like Homelander, and it provided a masterclass in crafting physically intimate scenes. Just two years later, and after the tragic passing of star Chance Perdomo, Season 2 avoided the sophomore slump and delivered one of the most politically biting seasons in the "The Boys" universe.

"While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the 'Gen V' characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon," said Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg, executive producers of the Vought Cinematic Universe, in a statement to Deadline. "You'll see them again."

Fortunately, the VCU has already integrated "Gen V" storylines and characters across its various shows, on top of having set things up for "Vought Rising." According to the Deadline report, the spin-off "The Boys: Mexico" is still in active development, so the end of "Gen V" doesn't seem to signal an end to the VCU.