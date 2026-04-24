Gen V Canceled: The Boys Spin-Off Not Returning For Season 3 At Prime Video
It's a dark day for Godolkin University. As reported by Deadline, "Gen V," the college-set Supes spin-off of "The Boys," will not return for a third season. The news comes six months after the end of Season 2 and in the middle of Season 5 of "The Boys," which is currently airing on Prime Video. While "The Boys" is set to end after this fifth and final season, it sounds like the spin-off "Vought Rising" is still on track to debut in 2027.
It's a real shame that "Gen V" is coming to an end, because the show told a better X-Men story than anything Hollywood has been able to pull off so far. The show's first season alone was a fantastic and fascinating look at how the youth of the U.S. are being corrupted and radicalized by nefarious figures like Homelander, and it provided a masterclass in crafting physically intimate scenes. Just two years later, and after the tragic passing of star Chance Perdomo, Season 2 avoided the sophomore slump and delivered one of the most politically biting seasons in the "The Boys" universe.
"While we wish we could keep the party going another season at Godolkin, we're committed to continuing the 'Gen V' characters' stories in 'The Boys' Season 5 and other VCU projects on the horizon," said Eric Kripke and Evan Goldberg, executive producers of the Vought Cinematic Universe, in a statement to Deadline. "You'll see them again."
Fortunately, the VCU has already integrated "Gen V" storylines and characters across its various shows, on top of having set things up for "Vought Rising." According to the Deadline report, the spin-off "The Boys: Mexico" is still in active development, so the end of "Gen V" doesn't seem to signal an end to the VCU.
Gen V was The Boys at its very best
The series adaptation of "The Boys" has been wildly popular since it first launched in 2019, but "Gen V" provided a runway for the Vought Cinematic Universe to expand (and improve upon) Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic books on which the shows are based. "Gen V" was just as brutal and nasty as "The Boys," but as an unapologetic, high-stakes teen drama, it offered some of the most insightful writing from the VCU.
The formative years post-high school are a defining chapter of self-discovery, when a person has moved beyond the confines of youth but has yet to take on the full weight of adult obligations. It's a time of harsh wake-up calls and learning how to handle intense emotions under the guise of newfound independence. Everything about this time in a person's life is volatile, and "Gen V" throws superpowers into the mix, along with a message about why we are always stronger when we fight oppressive forces together.
While it's likely that we'll see some of the "Gen V" characters sprinkled throughout "The Boys" Season 5, it will be a real shame if the stories of Bloodbender Marie Moreau (Jaz Sinclair), size shifter Emma Meyer (Lizze Broadway), telepathic Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), gender shifter London Thor (Derek Luh, Jordan Li), the superhuman Sam Riordan (Asa Germann), who was unethically experimented on as a child, and the magnetic father in mourning, Polarity (Sean Patrick Thomas), don't continue in some way. Considering "Vought Rising" is a prequel series, it's unlikely that we'll see them appear there.
This sucks. I don't have anything clever to say. I loved "Gen V," and I am very sad to see it cut short. Sometimes, that's all there is to say.