The Boys Season 5 Premiere Makes A Big Change To Kimiko

This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 1 of "The Boys."

Season 4 of "The Boys" ends on a chaotic note. Homelander (Antony Starr) appoints a puppet president to directly seize control over the country and uses an army of supes to attack dissenters. The titular Boys become a major target, which is why most of them get nabbed by Vought towards the end of the episode. Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), who plays a prominent role in "Gen V," arrives to apprehend Frenchie (Tomer Capone), while Hughie (Jack Quaid) and MM (Laz Alonso) get cornered elsewhere. The shock of watching Cate manipulating Frenchie with her powers makes Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) speak for the first time, her anguished screams ringing out while Frenchie is taken away. Only Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) manage to make it to safety.

The season 5 premiere catches us up with everyone. We see Kimiko communicating with a child in sign language, but she begins speaking as soon as Butcher arrives to negotiate with her. There's a lot of cussing involved, as we learn that Kimiko used TikTok to help transition into regular speech. This is a drastic shift from the previous season, in which the reason behind Kimiko's muteness was revealed with a tragic backstory. Her silence was intimately tied to her trauma, which previously raised questions about self-forgiveness and the inability to move on. While Kimiko's ability to speak again is the result of losing Frenchie to Vought, it marks a new chapter in her growth as a character.

But what does this welcome change mean in terms of Kimiko's arc ahead? Although her newfound verbal brashness is presented as comic relief, there's more to this new development than meets the eye.