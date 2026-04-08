The Boys Season 5 Premiere Makes A Big Change To Kimiko
This post contains spoilers for Season 5, Episode 1 of "The Boys."
Season 4 of "The Boys" ends on a chaotic note. Homelander (Antony Starr) appoints a puppet president to directly seize control over the country and uses an army of supes to attack dissenters. The titular Boys become a major target, which is why most of them get nabbed by Vought towards the end of the episode. Cate Dunlap (Maddie Phillips), who plays a prominent role in "Gen V," arrives to apprehend Frenchie (Tomer Capone), while Hughie (Jack Quaid) and MM (Laz Alonso) get cornered elsewhere. The shock of watching Cate manipulating Frenchie with her powers makes Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) speak for the first time, her anguished screams ringing out while Frenchie is taken away. Only Starlight (Erin Moriarty) and Billy Butcher (Karl Urban) manage to make it to safety.
The season 5 premiere catches us up with everyone. We see Kimiko communicating with a child in sign language, but she begins speaking as soon as Butcher arrives to negotiate with her. There's a lot of cussing involved, as we learn that Kimiko used TikTok to help transition into regular speech. This is a drastic shift from the previous season, in which the reason behind Kimiko's muteness was revealed with a tragic backstory. Her silence was intimately tied to her trauma, which previously raised questions about self-forgiveness and the inability to move on. While Kimiko's ability to speak again is the result of losing Frenchie to Vought, it marks a new chapter in her growth as a character.
But what does this welcome change mean in terms of Kimiko's arc ahead? Although her newfound verbal brashness is presented as comic relief, there's more to this new development than meets the eye.
Kimiko has never lacked agency in The Boys
In season 5, Kimiko is free because Vought couldn't contain her, as her indestructible body allowed her to escape in ways nobody could anticipate. Once Butcher tells Kimiko that Frenchie and the others are due for execution in two days, she immediately agrees to help, despite her general disdain towards Butcher. Kimiko's ruthlessness as a killer has always co-existed with her innate empathy. Butcher is the only person who treats her like a weapon, but Kimiko has consistently rejected this attempt at dehumanization. After all, she has realized it is what she chooses to do with her powers that will define her as a person.
Kimiko's muteness in "The Boys" has always been psychological, which is an important request that actor Karen Fukuhara made to the showrunners. The root of this trauma was guilt, which she had begun facing head-on at the end of season 4. The latest season is going to be the messiest in terms of morality, as this final stretch will force The Boys to go on the offensive to defeat Homelander once and for all. Kimiko's ability to speak again is a positive step towards trauma healing with a focus on the present, where she must fight hard alongside her friends. There's space for gentle vulnerability, too, even though safe spaces are getting scarcer with Vought's supes closing in.
Kimiko's muteness has never meant invisibility. There were times her character was sidelined in favor of grander storylines, but she has exercised agency throughout her arc. Kimiko speaking again doesn't necessarily change anything innate about her. It only gives her the freedom to express herself better when her fists are not doing the talking.
The first two episodes of "The Boys" Season 5 are streaming on Prime Video.