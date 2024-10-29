The Boys Star Karen Fukuhara Had An Important Request For Kimiko's Muteness

When Karen Fukuhara's character is first introduced in the Prime Video superhero satire "The Boys," she's not even given a name. She's just "The Girl" — a mute Japanese woman with some seriously strong superpowers. She's a silent assassin, capable of taking incredible levels of damage and healing from them, plus she has superhuman strength and short bursts of super speed, making her extremely formidable.

It's only as the series progresses that we learn her name is Kimiko, and she starts communicating with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) via the sign language she created with her late brother. For most of the series, however, we don't know why Kimiko can't speak. Is it the result of some physical ailment or accident, or is it something psychological? Though we eventually learn the tragic reason behind Kimiko's silence toward the end of "The Boys" season 4, it turns out that Fukuhara was thinking ahead long before even she knew what led to Kimiko's muteness.

In an interview with The Wrap, Fukuhara explained that she had one big request when it came to her character's lack of verbal communication, and it was a pretty wise one. No matter what happened with Kimiko, she told showrunner Eric Kripke that she wanted her inability to speak to be because of a psychological or mental reason, not a physical one.