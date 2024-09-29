Why Jensen Ackles Refused To Shoot One Scene For The Boys Season 3

There are quite a few monstrous characters in the Prime Video series "The Boys," but Soldier Boy, played by Jensen Ackles, is certainly among the worst. He's a misogynistic, bigoted, deeply hateful man with anger issues and a whole lotta trauma, but he's also a lot of fun to watch. Ackles is fantastic, and season 3 gave him the spotlight to really show off his range and comedic prowess in a delightfully demented performance. It also reunited him with "Supernatural" showrunner Eric Kripke, who serves as showrunner on the satirical superhero series, but that proved to be a bit challenging for Ackles because Kripke knew he could really push the envelope.

"The Boys" is known for testing the boundaries of good taste (and often smashing them to pieces in the name of satire), and while making the third season, Kripke had one request for Ackles that went just a little too far. In interviews with Entertainment Weekly, the duo shared their feelings on that apparently intense but friendly creative disagreement. Clearly things worked out, because Ackles will be back for the fifth and final season of "The Boys," but we can't help but wonder what exactly he turned down.

In the interviews, the pair explained that there was just one scene that pushed things too far, but they refused to elaborate on what it was. According to the duo, Ackles called Kripke after reading his scripts and explained that he simply "can't do this" because he felt that it would be shameful for him as a family man "and a self-respecting human being." Kripke went on to explain that they "worked out a compromise where I got what I needed without him destroying his soul," which rules out the infamous Soldier Boy and Homelander (Antony Starr) sexual tryst from the comics, which was excised entirely.