12 Best Jensen Ackles Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

From "The Boys" to "Batman," comic book fans owe a lot to Jensen Ackles. But he actually began his time in the superhero subgenre playing an original supporting character on the hit WB/CW series "Smallville." The epic of Superman as told through the lens of a sun-soaked teen drama, it follows Clark Kent (Tom Welling) as he attempts to balance his awesome powers with his quiet life in the fictional Kansas town.

"Smallville" takes its time and plenty of liberties in building Clark's journey to becoming the Big Blue Boy Scout (infamously, he only dons the costume in one of the series' final shots), with new characters filling out the ensemble of regular people he connects with along the way. By the beginning of Season 4, he had yet to even meet Lois Lane (who was eventually played by Erica Durance) and was instead in an on-and-off relationship with his high school girlfriend Lana Lang (Kristin Kreuk). After their relationship ends seemingly for good in the Season 3 finale, she returns for Season 4 with a new boyfriend — the dashing and wealthy Jason Teague, played by Jensen Ackles. Of course, Jason is not all he appears to be, revealing himself over the course of the season to be a danger to both Clark and the Luthors.

Ackles' casting as Lana's post-Clark beau was something of a meta choice, given that Ackles was almost cast as Superman himself. Welling has said the two of them were in the final callbacks for the role, with Welling so intimidated by Ackles' presence that he assumed he'd never have a chance as long as Ackles was in the running.