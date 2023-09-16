Despite Rumors, Jensen Ackles Didn't Actually Audition For Captain America

A lot of false rumors spread quickly because, while they may not have any supporting evidence, we can all kind of see the reasoning behind them. For instance, people believe the rumor that the killers in "Scream 2" were changed at the last second because that's the impression the movie itself gives. More recently, people believed that viral story of Jerry Seinfeld chastising Jimmy Fallon for being rude to his employee because, well, it sounded like the sort of thing both guys would do.

On the same note, it's easy to see how people believed that Jensen Ackles, the beloved actor who played Dean Winchester on "Supernatural" and Soldier Boy on "The Boys," once auditioned for the role of Captain America. The role, which would instead be taken up by Chris Evans, is exactly the sort of character we know Ackles could play: He's a strong, noble super-soldier, one without any flashy superpowers except his unflinching courage and his impressive physical strength. Like Evans, Ackles is a tall, muscular, clean-cut guy, the very image of what people have come to expect from Captain America.

And yet, the rumors are false. "Did I audition for Captain America? No, I did not," Ackles said in an interview last year. "I don't necessarily know, was that an auditioning kind of a thing? I feel like they just met with people on that." This makes a lot of sense considering that Ackles' schedule must've certainly been filled at the time. Evans was cast in 2010, when Ackles was in the middle of filming season 6 of "Supernatural," a show that he would stay on as a main lead for nine more years. "I was not available, anyway," Ackles confirmed. "So, I don't think they [Marvel] were going to work around my schedule."