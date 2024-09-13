The 8 Best American Horror Movie Remakes, Ranked

Horror films have always been a way to interrogate the anxieties of a time, society, or culture and reflect them to the viewer — like a twisted funhouse mirror. Fear is a universal emotion and history is known to repeat itself, so horror is a genre filled with remakes, some of which are very good. Sometimes, like in the case of Leigh Whannell's "The Invisible Man," a remake evolves into something entirely different than the original story to better resonate with modern audiences. And sometimes a remake is, unfortunately, nothing more than a blatant cash grab from a studio looking to squeeze some blood out of the all-holy stone of "Recognizable IP."

And then there are the most controversial of all remakes: the Americanized remake.

Despite the knee-jerk reaction claiming otherwise, American remakes are neither inherently inadequate nor synonymous with "unnecessary." TV shows like "Shameless" and "The Office" are American remakes, and their popularity far surpassed their original counterparts. But when it comes to horror, a delicate balance is required for success. Fear is so specific to our surroundings and lived experiences, that remaking a film from one culture for another isn't always so easy. There's also the unfortunate baggage that comes with a built-in model for comparison, in addition to the depressing reality that way, way too many Americans outright refuse to engage with non-American media — those incapable of overcoming what Bong Joon-ho rightfully called the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles." Americanizing can feel like erasure when done with disrespect, but when done properly, it's almost like witnessing an exercise in localization.

That exercise is often wildly successful, so I've wrangled up eight of the very best American horror movie remakes that will hopefully inspire folks to check out the originals that inspired them, and remind studios pursuing remakes how to do it right.

(Author's note: A special shout out to Wes Craven's "Last House on the Left," which is technically a remake of Ingmar Bergman's "The Virgin Spring," and Luca Guadagnino's "Suspiria," which stars some American actors and was eventually distributed by Amazon, but was ultimately an Italian production.)