How Family Has Influenced MM's Character Arc On The Boys, According To Laz Alonso

The third season of the hit Prime Video series "The Boys" has a heavy focus on how parents pass their trauma onto their children, following Homelander (Antony Starr) and Butcher (Karl Urban) as they both try and reconcile their horrific childhoods with their desire to properly raise young Ryan (Cameron Crovetti). They aren't the only ones dealing with familial concerns, however, as Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) has realized that his split focus between The Boys and his family could potentially put them in danger from surprising sources.

In an interview with Collider, Alonso shared some insight into how MM managed to survive his biggest challenges yet, including facing off against the supe that killed his grandfather, Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles), and watching out for a new threat within his own family. Whether he's trying to deal with the original Vought super-jerk or trying to keep his daughter Janine safe from the hateful rhetoric of her mom's Homelander-loving boyfriend, Todd (Matthew Gorman), he really has his hands full.

Things were a little bit better on the Soldier Boy front after the third season finale, but Alonso knows that his character is going to have to really watch out for Todd, lest his baby girl fall prey to the cult of Homelander. Season 4 of the series is still quite a ways off, but I can pretty much guarantee that poor MM will still have family issues when the show returns.