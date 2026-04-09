Why The Boys Season 5 Is So Different For Sister Sage [Exclusive]
This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 1.
When Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) first encounters Homelander (Antony Starr) in "The Boys" season 4, it's clear she isn't afraid of him. Most people fear the volatile supe, but Sage comes across as calm and composed in his presence. However, the pair's first conversation in the season 5 premiere sees Sage display a subtle look of concern when Homelander screams at her about Starlight (Erin Moriarty). So, maybe she is scared of him, after all.
In an exclusive interview with /Film's Devin Meenan about "The Boys" season 5, Heyward discussed the aforementioned scene between her character and Homelander. Now that Sage is firmly entrenched in Homelander's camp, Heyward believes that season 5 will be different for her. As Heyward explained:
"You know, I think this time the stakes are so much higher than they've ever been before. And when we found Sage, she had been living in her apartment alone, surrounded by her books and kind of out of the game of life for a really long time. And in season 4, she found something that was worth living for. She found something that was worth getting in the game and taking risks [for]. So in season 5, now that she and Homelander are working together for the first time, she kind of has something to lose."
Homelander isn't the easiest guy to be around at the best of times, and that continues to be the case in "The Boys" season 5. However, though Sage might have shown some apprehension in the season premiere, her assured aura remains strong around her boss.
Sister Sage knows how to handle Homelander in The Boys season 5
"Homelander" does some bad things on "The Boys," and his worst atrocity is up for debate. Still, the season 1 scene where he lets a plane full of people (including children) crash is particularly cruel, and it comes back to haunt him in the fifth season. The footage is unexpectedly shown during one of his patriotic rallies in episode 1, disgusting Homelander's most ardent fans. Fortunately, Sister Sage stops him from blasting the crowd with his laser eyes before saving his reputation.
After the scandal becomes public knowledge, Sage issues a statement declaring that Starlight used artificial intelligence to stage the horrific scene. Homelander clearly values her input as his confidant, and Sage seems content to help him save face — but is she doing it to save her own skin? During a subsequent conversation with Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), Sage tells her to stay useful, implying that life will be easier for both of them if they obey Homelander's commands.
Is Sage afraid of Homelander? That will become clearer as season 5 unfolds. However, it's clear that she isn't naive about what he's capable of, and she will say and do whatever it takes to keep him happy, whether she approves of his actions or not. Some fans have speculated that Sage will ultimately betray Homelander, but for now, she's a reminder of people going to great lengths to protect the horrible actions of our world's leaders.
"The Boys" is streaming on Prime Video.