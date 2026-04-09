Why The Boys Season 5 Is So Different For Sister Sage [Exclusive]

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 1.

When Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) first encounters Homelander (Antony Starr) in "The Boys" season 4, it's clear she isn't afraid of him. Most people fear the volatile supe, but Sage comes across as calm and composed in his presence. However, the pair's first conversation in the season 5 premiere sees Sage display a subtle look of concern when Homelander screams at her about Starlight (Erin Moriarty). So, maybe she is scared of him, after all.

In an exclusive interview with /Film's Devin Meenan about "The Boys" season 5, Heyward discussed the aforementioned scene between her character and Homelander. Now that Sage is firmly entrenched in Homelander's camp, Heyward believes that season 5 will be different for her. As Heyward explained:

"You know, I think this time the stakes are so much higher than they've ever been before. And when we found Sage, she had been living in her apartment alone, surrounded by her books and kind of out of the game of life for a really long time. And in season 4, she found something that was worth living for. She found something that was worth getting in the game and taking risks [for]. So in season 5, now that she and Homelander are working together for the first time, she kind of has something to lose."

Homelander isn't the easiest guy to be around at the best of times, and that continues to be the case in "The Boys" season 5. However, though Sage might have shown some apprehension in the season premiere, her assured aura remains strong around her boss.