The Boys Series Finale Leaves A Major Question About Vought Rising

This article contains spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5 Episode 8 "Blood and Bone."

If there's one group that might be disappointed by "The Boys" series finale, "Blood and Bone," it's Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) fans. He doesn't appear at all in the episode, unable to partake in the final battle after his spurned son Homelander (Antony Starr) threw him back into cryosleep in the previous episode, "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk."

There's not even a second-long shot of a frozen Soldier Boy for a tiny bit more closure. As far as we know, he's still frozen and locked in Homelander's former apartment in Vought Tower. Now, on one hand, this could work as a karmic fate. Soldier Boy gave Homelander the V-One formula, handing the world over to a superman-child with a god complex all because he thought his one-time fascist sweetheart Klara Risinger/Clara Vought/Liberty/Stormfront (Aya Cash) would approve.

Soldier Boy screwed the world to help Homelander, and Homelander, in turn, screwed him. He also couldn't commit to either fully embracing Homelander as his son or turning on him, and he paid the price. After spending decades frozen in a Russian prison lab, Soldier Boy is right back where he started: out of the limelight, in a prime position to be forgotten.

But on the other hand, we already know this isn't the last we've seen of Soldier Boy. Ackles is reprising his role in a spin-off, "Vought Rising," previously reported as a 1950s prequel. Since Soldier Boy's ultimate fate has yet to be written, perhaps "Vought Rising" will feature more than just the past, but the present, too?