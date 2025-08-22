Why Dexter: Original Sin Was Canceled After Just One Season

The report from Variety implies the cancellation of "Original Sin" is the result of wanting to focus on "Dexter: Resurrection," which picks up weeks after the events of "New Blood." The sequel series to the initial sequel series follows Dexter (Hall) not only healing from his gunshot wound to the chest, but following Harrison to New York City. While there, he finds himself mingling in the company of a club of serial killers played by Uma Thurman, Neil Patrick Harris, Krysten Ritter, and Peter Dinklage, among others. Where "New Blood" largely kept things contained to the town of Iron Lake, "Resurrection" is currently broadening the series' scope to NY as a sort of serial killer's playground. There are about two episodes left in the current season, and given that Paramount is opening up a writers' room for a potential second batch of episodes, it appears likely that moving the story forward instead of looking back was the way to go.

According to Variety, Paramount's recent merger with Skydance is what compelled executive Matt Thunnell to axe the prequel route in order to focus more on Hall solely planted in the role again. It's a smart decision, all things considered. For as much as Patrick Gibson did his best to emulate his television predecessor, it mostly ever came across as an impression. He'd be overshadowed in nearly every episode, as his internal monologue was voiced by Hall. The prequel is presented through the perspective of Hall's Dexter, whose life is flashing before his eyes on the way to the hospital mere moments after the ending of "New Blood." Young Dexter was doomed to fail if Gibson couldn't hold his own without Hall's presence.

One of the biggest, uh, sins of "Original Sin" lies in not straying too far from the status quo. By the end of the first episode, Gibson's Dexter is already a fixture within Miami Metro PD. Characters such as Det. Maria LaGuerta (Christina Milian), Det. Angel Batista (James Martinez), and Vince Masuka (Alex Shimizu) are played by younger actors wearing the same kind of costumes they would often wear in the original series. It's like "Muppet Babies" for "Dexter" aficionados. "Original Sin" largely felt superfluous and unnecessary, as there's very little to explore that anyone who's seen the flagship show's eight seasons couldn't have already inferred. We're not sad to see it go.

