Dexter: Resurrection Episode 1 Brings Back Multiple Dead Characters In A Clever Way

Note: The first episode of "Dexter: Resurrection" is now streaming on Paramount+ Premium, and debuts on Showtime at 8pm ET this Sunday night. This post contains spoilers for the premiere episode.

Showtime was adamant about Michael C. Hall's eponymous serial killer staying alive in the "Dexter" finale, and now we know why. The character's popularity among viewers means that he can always be brought back for more slaughter-filled adventures, and it was only a matter of time until the Bay Harbor Butcher struck again. The revival series, "Dexter: New Blood," caught up with Dexter Morgan years after faking his own death, revealing that he moved from Miami to a small town, where he lived under a fake alias. It was only a matter of time until he got into trouble again, though, and the series ended with his son shooting him in the chest and leaving him for dead.

"Dexter: Resurrection" picks up immediately after those events, and some blasts from the past return to give our antihero a lesson in parenting. Episode 1 opens with Dexter in a coma and his spirit seemingly stuck in the realm between the living and the dead, where he is visited by Arthur Mitchell (John Lithgow), aka The Trinity Killer, Miguel Prado (Jimmy Smits), James Doakes (Erik King), and his old man Harry Morgan (James Remar), all of whom share words of wisdom and make Dexter realize that he has to return to the world of the living and be a good father to the son who tried to kill him.

There's an argument to be made that these characters were only brought back to provide some nostalgic fan service — especially Doakes, who opens the conversation with his forever-memeable "Surprise, motherf***er" line. However, the cameos don't outstay their welcome, and their words of wisdom actually lead to Dexter finding the inspiration he needs to pursue the mission that carries "Dexter: Resurrection" forward. That said, there is one character from the original series who risks becoming a thorn in Dexter's side as he tries to get on with his life.