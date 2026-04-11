Ashley From The Boys Isn't In The Comics — Here's How Colby Minifie Feels About That [Exclusive]

This post contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 1, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite."

"The Boys" features several characters that are not a part of Garth Ennis' eponymous superhero comic book series. Key examples include Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who have added considerable depth to the ongoing adaptation so far. Some original characters like Ashley (Colby Minifie) gradually became one of the best characters in "The Boys," while newer additions like Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) have made an indelible mark within the span of a single season.

While Ennis' source material provides a solid foundation for the adaptation to thrive, showrunner Eric Kripke has always found ways to embrace a more topical and irreverent tone. The fifth and final season of "The Boys" premiered a few days ago, taking this sentiment to the extremes to guide us towards an explosive finale.

/Film's Devin Meenan recently interviewed "The Boys" cast for season 5's press junket, and asked Heyward and Minifie if playing an original character was "freeing or frustrating." Heyward stated that it was the former, and Minifie explained that the encouraging support of fans made her feel at home in the world of the show:

"[It's] freeing for me, too. Yeah, I think the fans are so wonderful and such avid fans that they want to see their image of somebody in the live-action version of the comic book, and I think that the fans are so excited that this show is happening at all and that we've done a really good job of making it our own, that they're down for what we've done. But I'm just so grateful that the fans have included me in this world."

Season 5 has already given Ashley a brand new purpose. How will this play out over the rest of the season?