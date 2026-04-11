Ashley From The Boys Isn't In The Comics — Here's How Colby Minifie Feels About That [Exclusive]
This post contains spoilers for "The Boys" season 5, episode 1, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite."
"The Boys" features several characters that are not a part of Garth Ennis' eponymous superhero comic book series. Key examples include Ryan Butcher (Cameron Crovetti) and Victoria Neuman (Claudia Doumit), who have added considerable depth to the ongoing adaptation so far. Some original characters like Ashley (Colby Minifie) gradually became one of the best characters in "The Boys," while newer additions like Sister Sage (Susan Heyward) have made an indelible mark within the span of a single season.
While Ennis' source material provides a solid foundation for the adaptation to thrive, showrunner Eric Kripke has always found ways to embrace a more topical and irreverent tone. The fifth and final season of "The Boys" premiered a few days ago, taking this sentiment to the extremes to guide us towards an explosive finale.
/Film's Devin Meenan recently interviewed "The Boys" cast for season 5's press junket, and asked Heyward and Minifie if playing an original character was "freeing or frustrating." Heyward stated that it was the former, and Minifie explained that the encouraging support of fans made her feel at home in the world of the show:
"[It's] freeing for me, too. Yeah, I think the fans are so wonderful and such avid fans that they want to see their image of somebody in the live-action version of the comic book, and I think that the fans are so excited that this show is happening at all and that we've done a really good job of making it our own, that they're down for what we've done. But I'm just so grateful that the fans have included me in this world."
Season 5 has already given Ashley a brand new purpose. How will this play out over the rest of the season?
Ashley has climbed the highest sociopolitical ladder in season 5 of The Boys
Season 5 opens with the infamous Flight 37 video getting leaked. While Vought scrambles to make it look like an AI-generated disinformation campaign, we get a statement straight from the country's Vice President. It's none other than Ashley, who had injected herself with Compound V in the season 4 finale. Now capable of reading minds, Ashley parrots a rehearsed lie in front of the press and uses her powers to shut down legitimate questions. Phrases like "Marxist Starlighters" and "supephobic" are thrown around to distract people from the fact that Homelander (Antony Starr) is not a great superhero but a ticking time bomb.
Although Ashley's powerful political position makes her seem important, her promotion is merely a ploy to situate Vought's loyal lackeys at the top of the sociopolitical ladder. This has nothing to do with true loyalty, as Ashley's sycophantic allegiance to Vought (and Homelander) stems from fear and cowardice. She is, yet again, a puppet leader with no real power. Her life is being dictated for the sake of public perception, as she is now married to Oh Father (Daveed Diggs), a preacher supe who claims that the "gods smiled upon" his and Ashley's union. This manufactured relationship is Vought's attempt to keep people occupied with vapid topics while America descends into chaos under Homelander's regime.
Minifie has fleshed Ashley out into a complex, high-strung character. Her presence has greatly enriched our understanding of Vought's corporate politics since season 1. Will Ashley continue to look out for herself at the cost of human compassion? What will she do when Vought inevitably throws her under the bus when she's no longer useful? These questions will come to define the last stretch of Ashley's eventful arc in "The Boys." New episodes hit Prime Video on Wednesdays.