The Boys Season 5 Episode 7 Marks The Titular Team's First Major Death

Spoilers for "The Boys" Season 5, Episode 7, "The Frenchman, the Female, and the Man Called Mother's Milk" follow.

"The Boys" has been promising "scorched earth" for a long time now, and hey, better right before the series finale than never. For a series that indulges in brutal violence all the time, the titular Boys have been kept surprisingly safe ... but no more. The latest episode ends with Frenchie (Tomer Capone) dying at the hands of Homelander (Antony Starr) hands. Frenchie passes away in his beloved Kimiko's (Karen Fukuhara) arms.

Frenchie and Kimiko consummated their relationship back in Episode 2 of this season, "Teenage Kix," and their shared arc has been about the future of their love. Frenchie has been at work manufacturing a superhuman-killing virus for Billy Butcher (Karl Urban), and Kimiko is going back and forth on whether she should take the immortality-bestowing (and virus proof) V-One formula. Does she want to live forever, especially when Frenchie won't?

Well, her decision has been made! Frenchie's death is a sad moment in a vacuum. But on the other hand, the show hasn't known what to do with his character since Season 3. Once "The Boys" moved away from episodic "how do we kill this superhero?" stories, Frenchie's chemistry skills got downplayed and his subplots had become repetitive drags. I can't help but feel the show should've been clearing house sooner. In Season 5, the only heroic character to die prior to this was reformed villain A-Train (Jessie T. Usher) in the season premiere, "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite"

Frenchie's death at least confirms "The Boys" isn't going to completely pull its punches at the finish line. But with one episode to go, it's looking unlikely it'll go as far as Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's original comics did.