Six decades since its debut, and "Star Trek" remains the greatest sci-fi franchise of all time, but it doesn't earn that distinction without memorable characters. Each television series and movie has its own cohesive ensemble of fan-favorite figures working on behalf of Starfleet. That said, as with any long-running property, there are just some characters that consistently rise above the rest. These characters have not only come to represent the franchise but are given fascinating individual arcs in contrast to their counterparts.

With all of this in mind, we're highlighting the greatest figures from across the franchise's history, each bringing something vital and unique to the expansive and enduring property. While not everyone's favorite can make the list, we've narrowed it down to who we feel are the clear standouts.

Keeping us coming back to the iconic sci-fi franchise, here are the 15 best "Star Trek" characters of all time, ranked.