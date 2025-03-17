Star Trek: Voyager Ending Explained

"Star Trek: Voyager" debuted in 1995, making it the third show of the franchise's most prolific heyday. "Star Trek: The Next Generation" made a hugely successful run from 1987 to 1994, and had recently moved to the big screen with "Star Trek: Generations." In 1993, a darker counterpart to "Next Generation," "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" debuted, setting a lot of older Trek tropes on their ear. Feeling ambitious, Trek-makers Rick Berman, Michael Piller, and Jeri Taylor tried to keep the ball rolling with "Voyager," a more traditional series about, well, Trekking.

The premise was fun: a super-powerful alien reaches out across the galaxy and magically whisks the U.S.S. Voyager — a brand-new, super-advanced vessel — 70,000 lightyears away from Earth, depositing it in the Delta Quadrant. By Trek's own science, 70,000 lightyears would ordinarily take 75 years to traverse, so the Voyager is essentially stranded. The series follows their long journey home. To add drama, a cadre of Federation-hating terrorists called the Maquis live on board, and it's up to Captain Janeway (Kate Mulgrew) to keep the peace.

The series hinted at a lack of resources, but never really got too many stories out of its initially proposed austerity. Instead, it soldiered on, sometimes running into wormholes, superfast engines, and other means to shorten its trip back to Earth. After only seven years of adventures, the Voyager made it home, as dramatized in the series finale, "Endgame" (May 23, 2001). That episode employs time travel, and advanced portal-based Borg technology to shave off the final leg of the Voyager's voyage. In true "Star Trek" fashion, it also presents an ethical dilemma, although Captain Janeway is so brazenly defiant of rules, it isn't much of a dilemma after all.

/Film ranks it highly.