Ever since its debut in the 1960s, the "Star Trek" franchise has been a beacon of social progressivism and inclusivity as its characters boldly forge ahead into the future. However, not all of its commentary and leaps forward have been met without controversy or widespread derision. For as groundbreaking as "Star Trek" is, not all of its stories have securely stuck the landing, stumbling in its handling of certain issues across its extensive history. Across the growing number of television series in the franchise, "Star Trek" has run into its fair share of controversy over the years, both with its fans and behind-the-scenes figures.

To be clear, what makes for a controversial episode isn't necessarily the episode's overall quality but the content within the episode itself. Several "Star Trek" episodes have quietly been omitted from their initial broadcasts or are noticeably edited in certain regions because of perceived sensitivities at the time. Other episodes have left fans debating for decades over the decisions made by the characters and how they thematically fit in the overarching franchise. Here are the 15 most controversial "Star Trek" episodes of all time.