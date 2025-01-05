Every Star Trek Series Finale, Ranked

As groundbreaking and enduring as "Star Trek: The Original Series" is, it is also, unfortunately, still very much a product of its time in '60s. This is especially apparent in its series finale, "Turnabout Intruder," which has Janice Lester (Sandra Smith), a former lover of Captain Kirk (William Shatner), switch bodies with him. Blaming systemic sexism in the Federation for her stunted career path, Lester takes command of the Enterprise in her new body. Kirk, in Lester's body, works with the senior officers in his crew to reveal the deception.

Though not intended to be a series finale, "Turnabout Intruder" ends "TOS" on one of the worst episodes the Star Trek franchise ever produced. The series had been a leading beacon on television for equality and diversity, only for its last episode to suggest misogyny was just as firmly ingrained in its enlightened society. This depiction of sexism extends to the episode's performances, with Shatner going even more over-the-top than usual, showing Lester as a woman prone to emotional fits and tantrums. The episode further denigrates Starfleet's esteemed reputation by having Lester nearly use the court-martial system to sentence the Enterprise's senior staff to death for mutiny.

"Turnabout Intruder" suggests that career-minded women should be considered hysterical, all while maintaining workplace sexism into the 23rd century. The episode doesn't just end "TOS" on a weak note, both in premise and execution, but skewers the progressivism the show and franchise established.