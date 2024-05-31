Here's Why Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Didn't Feel Like A Proper Finale

You know the drill by now: This article contains major spoilers for the series finale of "Star Trek: Discovery."

"Discovery" is over; long live "Discovery." At the end of the day, the somewhat divisive "Trek" series managed to go out on its own terms (as /Film's Jacob Hall accurately foresaw in his review of the final season's premiere) and delivered a fitting sendoff for much of the established cast. We laughed, we cried, and we were kept fairly entertained by a planet-hopping race against time that dug deep into franchise lore and tied things together with the mysterious Progenitors. But as the credits rolled on the finale and we bid farewell one last time to characters like Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), Saru (Doug Jones), and all the rest, perhaps you were left with the same nagging feeling that I had: "Wait, that's it?"

As thrilling as these last several episodes were, it's hopefully not too controversial to say that the ultimate conclusion didn't quite feel as, well, conclusive as fans may have expected — especially since Paramount made sure we knew well ahead of time that season 5 would be its last. But what came as a mild surprise to many of us at the time was more like the shock of a lifetime for the creative team, none of whom had planned on having this season serve as the show's swan song. If nothing else, this certainly goes a long way towards explaining why these last several episodes may not have felt like the goodbye tour that "Discovery" and its crew truly deserved. What we all witnessed instead, particularly with the very last scene set decades in the future, was the writing team's best attempt to make lemonade out of lemons.

Showbiz is a ruthless place to make a living, huh?