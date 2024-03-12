Star Trek: Discovery Doubles Down On Being Itself In The Final Season, (And I'm Finally Okay With That) [SXSW 2024]

Watching the world premiere of "Star Trek: Discovery" season 5 in a packed theater at the SXSW Film Festival is enough to give even the most cynical Trekkie a case of the fuzzies. Supporting characters earned applause as they entered. Big action beats elicited vocal appreciation. Even small gags brought big laughs. I watched and listened as a "Star Trek" show that has sometimes left me, a lifelong follower of the franchise, frustrated and annoyed held its intended audience in the palm of its hand. That intended audience? Well... "Star Trek" fans who happen to love "Star Trek: Discovery," I suppose. I don't want to put anyone in a box, but this show has to be someone's favorite iteration of "Star Trek," and it was clear the audience was full of those folks.

I don't think I will ever fully love "Star Trek: Discovery," which has undergone massive overhauls during its five-season run but has stuck to several fundamental guns that don't quite work for me. But I've made peace with that, and this screening allowed me to crystalize exactly why — because this isn't my "Trek," but it's probably your "Trek," and that's fantastic. Everyone deserves their a "Trek" series that speaks to their heart and soul.

Every "Trek" fan brings their baggage, and that baggage informs what they want out of a "Trek" show. And for the folks that have embraced the warm, flashy, "heart dangling on the sleeve with such force that you might as well brace for an aerial spray" ethos of this show, the first episode of the final season doesn't course correct. It doubles down. This is a "Star Trek" that bravely decided to be its own self, and to continue being that show for viewers who love it even as others (loudly) complained. I admire the gumption. Despite the chaos that drove the show's infamously uneven first season, no one will accuse the show of not having a strong identity at this point.