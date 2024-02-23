The Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 Trailer Teases The Final Adventures For Captain Burnham

In March 2023 it was announce that the upcoming fifth season of "Star Trek: Discovery" was to be its last. This is something of a major moment for modern "Star Trek," as "Discovery" was seen as the bold return of the franchise to the small screen for the first time in 12 years. It was also the flagship show on Paramount's brand-new streaming service, CBS All Access, now called Paramount+.

The show will last one more season, and "Star Trek" will be left in the hands of its remaining programs "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" and "Star Trek" Lower Decks." It's planned "Section 31" series was transformed into a movie, and "Star Trek: Prodigy" was also recently canceled, graciously allowed a second and final season before leaving the airwaves. There is currently a "Starfleet Academy" series in the works.

At the end of the show's second season, the Discovery was thrown forward in time by nearly a millennium, landing at a time when the Federation had shrunk to a tiny size, few starships were still functioning after a galaxy-wide cataclysm called the Burn, and the galaxy had come to be ruled by a vicious mercantile syndicate called the Mercantile. Because of the 32nd-century setting of "Star Trek: Discovery," the technology is amazingly advanced. Ships are now collections of free-floating parts that don't physically connect, and communicators now contain personal transporters and holographic workstations. The final season will likely tap into that high-tech world all the more, and the new trailer for "Star Trek: Discovery" season 5 teases a few more vital discoveries still to come.