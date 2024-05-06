Star Trek Enterprise's Scott Bakula Wasn't Thrilled With The Series Finale

The final episode of "Star Trek: Enterprise" — titled "These Are the Voyages..." — aired on May 13, 2005, and it looked like the long road of "Star Trek" had finally come to an end. "Enterprise" debuted only two weeks after 9/11, and the world, it seemed, was no longer in the mood for the franchise's optimistic messages about diplomacy and peace. "Star Trek" encouraged people to reach out to enemies and find common ground while the pop world was singing "We'll put a boot in your ass, it's the American way." By 2005, the franchise's time was finally near.

Yet, as the property limped out the door, fans were presented with a disappointing series finale wherein all the show's loose ends had to be wrapped up in a hurry. To achieve this, the "Enterprise" showrunners conceived a crossover event wherein Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) and Counselor Troi (Marina Sirtis) from "Star Trek: The Next Generation" recreated the "Enterprise" characters on a holodeck. Recall that "Next Generation" takes place about 220 years after "Enterprise," so audiences weren't even seeing the "real" versions of Captain Archer (Scott Bakula), T'Pol (Jolene Blalock), et al closing out their journey. Instead, Riker enjoyed recreations of them for his own personal edification. There was no notable Trekkie thrill in seeing Riker interact with Archer.

One can see why the "Enterprise" showrunners wanted to end the series in this fashion: it was a great way to connect "Enterprise" to extant "Star Trek" lore. Fans, however, were frustrated. This is the way "Star Trek" ends — not with a bang, but a holodeck recreation.

In 2010, Bakula was interviewed by StarTrek.com to gauge the actor's views on "Enterprise" after it had been off the air for five years. It seems that he was just as disappointed with "Voyages..." as everyone else.