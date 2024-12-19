The Star Trek: Lower Decks Finale Is An Ode To Starship Nerds

Warning: this article contains spoilers for the "Star Trek: Lower Decks" series finale.

In the final episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," titled "The New Next Generation," the U.S.S. Cerritos is tasked with sealing up a massive rift in the space-time continuum. Although the ship is dated and under-equipped, they're the only Federation vessel in range, and if the rift isn't dealt with post-haste, it could rend the very fabric of space-time asunder. It's all very serious, so the Cerritos bravely charges to the rescue.

As the Cerritos crew approaches the rift, however, they have to sail through waves of twisted semi-interdimensional space. Each wave is a potential cataclysm, as they change the Cerritos into various parallel universe versions of itself. The crew remains largely intact, protected by special shielding, but the ship itself changes its class and size several times within the span of a few minutes. Some of the changes are positive, as the Cerritos becomes larger and more powerful. Some of the changes are detriments, however, as the crew cannot adapt to their own ship shifting around them. It's a fun conceit and one that allows the show's writers to be a little clever.

It's also a fun wink for Trekkies and yet another piece of warm fan service in a series that has been full of it. The ship classes the Cerritos becomes during its interdimensional surfing expedition are all going to be recognized by "Star Trek" starship nerds, and many will likely yell out the names of the Cerritos' many classes as it transforms.

We here at /Film are such starship nerds, so we can openly discuss which ones show up.