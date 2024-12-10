Gene Roddenberry's Four Starship Design Rules For Star Trek, Explained

"Star Trek" debuted in 1966, meaning audiences have been staring at the U.S.S. Enterprise for nearly 60 years. As such, it's hard to imagine the ship looking any differently than it does. The Enterprise is a flying saucer that sports a thin aft "neck" extension protruding from its underside. The "neck" then connects with a wide, cigar-shaped body that has an outsize satellite dish on the front. Protruding upward from the cigar body are two offset tube-like engines (called nacelles), held aloft from the ship by thin planks that stick out at 90-degree angles.

The design of the Enterprise isn't so much elegant as it is industrial. The sharp angles and spindly frame bring to mind shuttle-like efficiency more than gorgeous aesthetics. It wouldn't be until 1979, when the Enterprise was redesigned for "Star Trek: The Motion Picture," that the ship would become more streamlined and "aerodynamic" (which, of course, isn't an issue in the vacuum of space).

The original Enterprise was designed by Matt Jeffries, who also designed the Enterprise's bridge, its sickbay, and other ancillary details like handheld phasers, Klingon ships, and the Klingon Empire's emblem, all of which are used in "Star Trek" to this day. Jeffries submitted designs for the Enterprise's shuttlecraft as well, but they were deemed too complicated, so the show's creatives went with a simpler design by Gene Winfield.

Jeffries' Enterprise design was dictated by "Star Trek" creator Gene Roddenberry, who envisioned the ship as looking a certain way. Together, they came up with the idea that the Enterprise's engines were so powerful, they needed to be held away from the ship. Indeed, according to the Ex-Astris-Scientia website, Roddenberry had four rules Jeffries needed to follow when inventing a starship.