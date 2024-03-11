Nog's Amputation In Star Trek: Deep Space Nine Could Have Been Much More Violent

In the "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" episode "The Siege of AR-558," the U.S.S. Defiant is dispatched to a remote outpost where Federation soldiers have captured a Dominion communications relay. This was deep into the seasons-long Dominion War story ark, and "Deep Space Nine" was becoming increasingly bleak. When the Defiant arrives, they find that over 100 Federation soldiers have been killed in trying to keep the array out of the hands of encroaching enemies.

Ensign Nog (Aron Eisenberg) is part of the Defiant's team, and he has never seen combat before. The phaser fire and landmine explosions terrify him, and Nog ends up losing a leg in the battle. In "Star Trek," medical science is advanced enough to grow new legs without any issue, but Nog's sudden limb loss was horrifying. Two episodes later, in "It's Only a Paper Moon," Nog was back on Deep Space Nine, recovering with his new leg. His shell shock was so strong, however, that he moved onto the station's holosuite, content to remain in a holographic recreation of 1960s Las Vegas for the rest of his life. Nog didn't have an easy time of it.

It seems that the attack that took Nog's leg in "Assault" was originally envisioned as being a lot more bloody. According to a 2015 interview with "Deep Space Nine" co-creator Rick Berman, showrunner Ira Steven Behr planned to blow off both of Nog's legs. It also sounds as if Nog might have stayed legless for an extended period. That certainly would have hammered home the episode's traumatic themes, but Berman felt it went a little too far.