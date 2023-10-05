How Lower Decks Always Finds The Comedy In Star Trek's Darkest Moments

This post contains spoilers for the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks."

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Lower Decks," called "Parth Ferengi's Heart Place," Lieutenant Mariner (Tawny Newsome) is taking full advantage of her latest mission. She has been assigned to the Ferengi homeworld Ferenginar to visit the local bars and review them for a Starfleet travel guide. Uninterested in the actual work, Mariner drinks to excess and gets in a bar fight with some unassuming Ferengi bikers. She is arrested, natch, but bailed out by her Ferengi friend Quimp (Tom Kenny).

After the scrum, Mariner and Quimp go for a walk in the rain, she still drunk, and he furious at her foul behavior. He finally confronts her about her self-destructive tendencies. Quimp points out that Mariner was raised in Starfleet with every possible advantage, yet still feels the hurtful need to get drunk regularly and fistfight strangers. This is a sobering moment for Mariner, who more often describes herself as a scrappy rogue.

This conversation takes place in a somber location, right next to a war memorial. The memorial consists of hundreds of names in a long digitized list. It's a memorial to what was lost in the Dominion War, the conflict dramatized in detail on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." However, because Ferengi society is arranged entirely around the acquisition of profit and the worship of capital, the memorial is a little different than the ones we might see on Earth. Quimp points out that the list on the memorial is the sum total of cash lost during the war. A visiting Ferengi tourist looks at the numbers as weeps. So much money, just gone.

What initially seems like a bleak moment about loss is transformed into a gag about Ferengi values. Kudos to the "Lower Decks" writers for constructing such a moment of wit.