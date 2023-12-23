How Star Trek DS9 Twisted U.S. History To Create One Of Its Most Controversial Episodes

"Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" was the first serialized "Trek" series and remains the one most willing to break with the franchise's utopian vision. As Captain Ben Sisko (Avery Brooks) muses, "It's easy to be a saint in paradise," but "DS9" puts its characters in tough spots with no easy solutions.

The greatest example is season 6, episode 19 — "In The Pale Moonlight." If you haven't seen it, go watch it now (streaming on Paramount+), experience its brilliance unspoiled, and then report back here.

It's the height of the Dominion War and the Federation-Klingon Alliance is losing. If the Dominion is to be defeated, the good guys will need help from the other major power in the galaxy's Alpha Quadrant: the Romulans, who have thus far remained neutral.

So, Sisko enlists Garak (Andrew Robinson), a Cardassian former spy, for espionage help. The plan quickly changes from Garak digging up dirt to him and Sisko manufacturing falsified evidence that the Dominion is going to invade Romulus; Garak recruits, and then murders, the forger Grathon Tolar to build a holographic recording. Sisko then invites Romulan Senator Vreenak (Stephen McHattie), on his way back from a diplomatic mission to the Dominion, to view this evidence.

Vreenak isn't fooled — but then on his way back home, his shuttle explodes. Unbeknownst to Sisko, this was Garak's plan all along. Kill Vreenak, then the Romulans will discover the recording in the shuttle debris. With the forgery's imperfections masked as explosion damage and the Dominion as the obvious culprits of Vreenak's murder, the Romulans enter the war. The cost was, as Garak tells an angered Sisko, "The life of one Romulan senator, one criminal, and the self-respect of one Starfleet officer."

Amazingly, this espionage plot had its roots in World War I.