Star Trek: Insurrection Was A Rare Example Of Studio Execs Improving The Series

Jonathan Frakes' 1998 film "Star Trek: Insurrection" was about a remote planet called Ba'ku, the home of a gentle colony of farmers who, thanks to a quirk of the planet's radioactive rings, can live healthily for centuries. A shady species called the Son'a have teamed up with Starfleet to harvest the radiation from the Ba'ku homeworld and forcibly relocate the citizens. Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) feels that the forced relocation of the Ba'ku is morally wrong under the circumstances, and stages the titular insurrection.

The film climaxed with Picard and the Son'a captain Ru'afo (F. Murray Abraham) fighting one another for control of the radiation collector. Picard was in his 60s and Ru'afo's body and face had been ruined by many years of cosmetic surgery. While Picard and Ru'afo engaged in a fistfight, Commander Riker (Frakes) battled a Son'a ship using scooped-up explosive gases as a weapon. On the planet below, the rest of the Enterprise crew fought off flying isolinear drones that aimed to transport the Ba'ku off the surface.

"Insurrection" was a relatively lower-profile affair than the two "Star Trek: The Next Generation" movies that preceded it, so the action wasn't exactly high-octane, but one can see that the filmmakers wanted there to be a lot of incidents. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Frakes recalled the mandate for more action actually came from studio execs. He felt that their decree was the correct choice. Otherwise, the film would have skipped straight to a beatific epilogue without much action confrontation.