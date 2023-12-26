Patrick Stewart Flat-Out 'Rejected' The First Script For Star Trek: Insurrection

Jonathan Frakes' 1998 film "Star Trek: Insurrection" is hardly the most celebrated of the 13 extant "Star Trek" movies. The film wasn't terribly well-reviewed when it was released, and a general fan consensus seems to dictate that it may be the least of the four films based on "Star Trek: The Next Generation."

Notably, "Insurrection" looks cheap. The bulk of the film's action takes place on the Ba'ku homeworld, but the filmmakers were unable to do anything to make it look appropriately alien. The exteriors were filmed in Thousand Oaks, California, as well as the Sierra Nevada mountain range, and, well, it looks like they just shot the film in California. Additionally, the Ba'ku were given no alien makeup, leaving them looking like regular old people. Worst of all, the Ba'ku costume designs were unbearably boring, as everyone was draped in loose-fitting, off-white hippie-wear that even mannequins would be embarrassed by.

The story was also a tired retread of the "Next Generation" episode "Who Watches the Watchers" (October 16, 1989), wherein Starfleet officers, secretly ensconced among a primitive species, are accidentally revealed. In "Insurrection," an evil species called the Son'a aims to rob the Ba'ku homeworld of life-giving, fountain-of-youth-like radiation and forcibly relocate its few inhabitants. Picard (Patrick Stewart) is ordered to help but defies orders after falling in love with a Ba'ku (Donna Murphy).

According to the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to J. J. Abrams," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Stewart hated the original script for "Insurrection" and handed it back to screenwriter Michael Piller in disgust. That was, as Piller said, "a dark day."