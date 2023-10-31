One Star Trek Episode Convinced Patrick Stewart That Brent Spiner Should've Won An Emmy

The writers of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" had a whole panoply of characters to work with, but they clearly liked Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) and Lieutenant Commander Data (Brent Spiner) the best. Of the episodes that focus on single members of the ensemble, Picard and Data seemingly had the most, and were usually given stirringly dramatic stories and no small amount of screen time. Picard was an interesting character as he was stern and resolute, and audiences liked to see his unflappable integrity get tested. Data was an interesting character as he was an android aspiring to be more human, despite having no human emotions. Data looked at humanity objectively, and eager Trekkies likely constructed imaginary conversations in their heads as to how they would explain humanity to Data (should they ever meet him).

Spiner's challenge in playing Data was mustering up emotional moments from within the artificial brain of a machine person. Data repeatedly professed that he felt nothing, but he clearly felt impulses toward curiosity, socialization, perplexity, and even justice. This implies emotions of wonderment, loneliness, relief and understanding, and outrage. There were occasional moments when something like an emotional response would break through Data's artificial exterior.

Stewart admires Spiner's performance as Data, an admiration he professes openly in his new autobiography "Making It So: A Memoir." Indeed, Stewart reflects on one episode in particular — "The Offspring" (March 12, 1990), wherein Data sees his own self-built android daughter die right in front of him. By Stewart's estimation, that episode was proof that Spiner was a great actor. Further Data-adjacent moments throughout additional episodes of "Next Generation" only made Stewart sharply aware that Spiner deserved an Emmy.