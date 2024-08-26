Long Before Lost, Terry O'Quinn Was In Star Trek: The Next Generation

In the "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Pegasus" (January 10, 1994), Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) is reunited with Admiral Erik Pressman (Terry O'Quinn), his former commanding officer on board a ship called the U.S.S. Pegasus. Pressman is visiting the Enterprise to reveal that Starfleet intelligence has located the missing Pegasus, presumably destroyed 15 years ago. It's their mission to either salvage the Pegasus or destroy it before nearby Romulans can cannibalize its technology.

In some meaningful asides, Riker and Pressman talk about the "final mission" of the Pegasus, and how there are some things they have been keeping secret for the last 15 years, hoping that Starfleet never finds out. Like most Admirals on "Star Trek," Pressman is up to something shady, and he had convinced a young Ensign Riker to go along with it. Because Pressman is played by Terry O'Quinn, audiences were likely suspicious immediately; O'Quinn was an expert at playing dark characters with terrible secrets.

It's eventually revealed that the U.S.S. Pegasus is half-fused (!) with a distant asteroid. It seems that, 15 years earlier, Pressman had installed an experimental new cloaking technology on the ship that would allow it to become invisible and pass through solid matter. This was a big no-no by Starfleet rules, as cloaking technology had been expressly forbidden by a very old treaty. It's not Starfleet's M.O. to sail around in secret. Admiral Pressman, however, felt that the anti-cloaking treaty put Starfleet at a disadvantage, and developed a cloaking device in secret.

Sadly, the "phasing" aspect of the cloaking device — the element that let it pass through matter — malfunctioned and stranded the ship inside an asteroid. Most of the crew was killed. Pressman convinced the survivors to lie for him, and it had been a secret ever since.