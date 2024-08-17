Why Star Trek's Gene Roddenberry Gave Jonathan Frakes A Beard As Riker

The first two seasons of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" were a fraught time in the franchise's history. Show creator Gene Roddenberry wanted to retain total control over the proceedings, leading to a lot of head-butting between him and the other executives working on the show. To make matters worse, Roddenberry's personal lawyer, Leonard Maizlish, was sneaking into offices at night and changing already-approved scripts to his own liking. "Next Generation" gained a lot of attention in its first two years, but many Trekkies will say without hesitation that they are the worst seasons of the show.

It certainly didn't help matters that the Writers Guild of America went on strike in March 1988, lousing up production on "Next Generation." Season two debuted on November 21, 1988, and the rest of the season was rushed or had to use incomplete scripts. The season is only 22 episodes, rather than the standard 26.

Producer Maurice Hurley was promoted to showrunner for the second season, and he was also notoriously tempestuous. He famously had a weird beef with actress Gates McFadden, and he had her fired. There were a few notable highs in season 2 — "The Measure of a Man" and "Q Who" are standouts — but multiple stinkers as well.

Notably, Commander Riker (Jonathan Frakes) appeared with a brand new beard, a feature he would carry through "Star Trek: Insurrection" a decade later. The beard, it turns out, wasn't a decision by the showrunners, but something Frakes grew while walking on picket lines. In the oral history book "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Next 25 Years: From The Next Generation to JJ Abrams" edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Frakes recalled the meeting behind the beard, and how Hurley ... kinda liked it.