Star Trek: Discovery Continues A Famous Trek Tradition

Spoiler shields up! This article discusses events up to and including episode 3 of "Star Trek: Discovery" season 5.

Who knew we'd been watching an origin story? Last week, "Discovery" dropped the surprise reveal that the newly-introduced (former) Captain Rayner had been carefully maneuvered by the writing team to serve as a potential replacement to Mr. Saru (Doug Jones) in the position of Number One, despite firmly establishing himself as something of an antagonistic and far more reckless counterpoint to Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) during their near-disastrous away mission. It isn't every day that a Starfleet vessel recruits a new bridge officer at the onset of a critical assignment of top priority, let alone someone who was only just forced into early retirement after a scathing inquiry into his actions. But Burnham saw something in him (even if Ensign Tilly still can't figure out what that is) and with Saru off playing politics as a Starfleet diplomat, Rayner was exactly the wild card that the Discovery needed.

In the midst of all this, this final season has brought a classic "Star Trek" tradition right back to the fore: the weight and responsibility of a ship's Number One.

To date, this role has been filled at one point or another in "Discovery" by Saru, Una Chin-Riley ("Strange New Worlds" star Rebecca Romijn), and even Burnham herself. Various other "Trek" shows have seen many famous faces come and go, all adding their own unique flavor and leadership approach to complement their respective captains. Here, however, the prickly dynamic between Burnham and Rayner adds a much more combative twist than any we've previously seen. Time will tell if this turns out for the better or worse.