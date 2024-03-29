Who Is Rayner In Star Trek: Discovery Season 5? Kelleruns Explained

A new face has joined the ensemble for the final season of "Star Trek: Discovery," along with a seemingly familiar set of pointy ears. A character named Captain Rayner (Callum Keith Rennie) is poised to board "Star Trek: Discovery" for the show's last voyage on Paramount+, and at first blush, this new player appears to be a Vulcan or similar alien species. A TrekMovie interview with series co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, however, has revealed that Rayner isn't Vulcan or Romulan after all: he's actually part of a lesser-known "Star Trek" species called the Kelleruns.

"He's a Kellerun," Paradise told the outlet after also reportedly confirming the character's background to SFX Magazine. "We were looking for a species that not a lot had been done with them. We definitely wanted another non-human on the ship and taking care of things." Currently, Doug Jones' Kelpien executive officer Saru is the most obviously alien member of the Discovery crew, but the majority of the team is perhaps unrealistically human. This brief yet seemingly benign character description is itself a surprise, as the "Discovery" season 5 trailer sort of makes Captain Rayner look like a potential villain. He's initially seen screaming with fury right after a voiceover notes that the item the Discovery crew is after this season "could be very dangerous in the wrong hands."