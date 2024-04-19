Sonequa Martin-Green Admits That Star Trek: Discovery Had A 'Wobbly' Start

"Star Trek: Discovery" helped usher in a new small-screen era for the franchise when it launched in 2017 on CBS All Access (before it became Paramount+). Trekkies have since had several new shows to enjoy, including "Strange New Worlds" and the animated "Lower Decks," among others. Despite being the show that kicked things off, however, "Discovery" didn't start off on the strongest foot, and that's something that series lead Sonequa Martin-Green is freely willing to admit.

Martin-Green has been with the show from the very start as Commander Michael Burnham. With "Star Trek: Discovery" season 5, the show's last, currently streaming, the actor spoke with SFX Magazine for its latest issue. Looking back with the benefit of hindsight, she was asked if she felt the show had it from the start, and Martin-Green gave a pretty candid answer:

"To be honest with you, no, we did not have it from the start. We had a troubled start. From what I understand, every iteration has a challenge before them at the beginning. I do believe that we were kind of on wobbly legs. We were walking with purpose and intention and passion, and trying to walk with excellence as much as we possibly could, but we were still wobbling. We really were."

It's not that any season has been generally considered outright bad. /Film's original review of "Discovery" season 1 called it a lot of fun, even if it was a little confusing for new fans. And, in fairness, it often takes shows a season or two to truly find their legs. It's rare that something is excellent from the jump. "Breaking Bad" is more of an exception rather than a rule.