Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Credits The Show For Revitalizing The Franchise In A Major Way [SXSW 2024]

Like any iteration of "Star Trek," "Discovery" certainly has its own loyal and passionate fanbase ... but it's no secret that the series hasn't quite won over Trekkies as a whole with the same fervor as other efforts that came either before or after. For all its best intentions, the show has stuck to a more modern format relying on serialized storytelling, universe-ending stakes, and a very specific tone — all of which were bound to alienate viewers of a certain generation. Alex Kurtzman seems well aware of the show's "bumpy" path to this point, however, and praised fans for sticking with it every step of the way right up to the end. As he put it:

"It's been the most incredible journey. 'Star Trek' has saved my life so many times. This particularly so, because the pressure will turn crazy and with the bumpy first season and you guys kept with us and ultimately I think we found our footing. And I think we're just all so proud of what we were able to accomplish. Just every barrier got broken by this show. I think what we all feel more than anything is just so much gratitude for having had the opportunity to do it."

If there's one thing Kurtzman hoped to emphasize, it's that the creative team enjoyed a uniquely close relationship while on set all throughout the five seasons of "Discovery." He went on to describe the "family" atmosphere shared among the cast and crew, from the impromptu "runway fashion show" and (hilariously enough) imaginary "blow-darting" battles they'd wage between takes, and proudly referred to the overall experience as "I've never been with a cast that's as devoted to each other." My heart!

"Discovery" season 5 will premiere on April 4, 2024, on Paramount+.