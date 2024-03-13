Star Trek: Discovery Showrunner Credits The Show For Revitalizing The Franchise In A Major Way [SXSW 2024]
"Star Trek" might feel like a property at the peak of its powers these days, but things were very different as recently as 2017. "Star Trek Beyond" had just wrapped up the trilogy of "Kelvin-verse" movies on the cinematic side of the equation, but Trekkies continued to wait for the franchise's grand return to its small-screen roots. Not since the end of "Enterprise" in 2005 had fans been able to enjoy "Trek" television, an over decade-long gap rivaled only by the 13 years between "The Animated Series" and "The Next Generation." Then, "Discovery" arrived on the scene, kickstarting this current era that has since flourished into a genuine Golden Age with multiple shows streaming concurrently.
As the series begins to wind down with its fifth and final season this year, Paramount brought the "Discovery" season 5 premiere the ongoing South by Southwest film festival taking place in Austin, Texas. /Film's Jacob Hall reviewed the "Discovery" premiere here but also attended a special Q&A session afterward that included showrunner Alex Kurtzman. Asked to reminisce about how the series starring Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham, Doug Jones' Saru, and the rest of the "Discovery" crew helped revitalize "Trek" at a crucial juncture (one that eventually led to an acclaimed spin-off in "Strange New Worlds" and a plethora of other shows in its wake), he responded:
"When we started 'Discovery,' we didn't expect it was going to launch a whole new 'Star Trek' universe. We were just trying to bring 'Star Trek' back to television. And when you're the first one in the door, people have lots of opinions about you. But the truth is that this whole era wouldn't be possible without 'Discovery.' 'Discovery' was the one that kicked the door in and made it happen [...] it's just an amazing thing."
'We found our footing'
Like any iteration of "Star Trek," "Discovery" certainly has its own loyal and passionate fanbase ... but it's no secret that the series hasn't quite won over Trekkies as a whole with the same fervor as other efforts that came either before or after. For all its best intentions, the show has stuck to a more modern format relying on serialized storytelling, universe-ending stakes, and a very specific tone — all of which were bound to alienate viewers of a certain generation. Alex Kurtzman seems well aware of the show's "bumpy" path to this point, however, and praised fans for sticking with it every step of the way right up to the end. As he put it:
"It's been the most incredible journey. 'Star Trek' has saved my life so many times. This particularly so, because the pressure will turn crazy and with the bumpy first season and you guys kept with us and ultimately I think we found our footing. And I think we're just all so proud of what we were able to accomplish. Just every barrier got broken by this show. I think what we all feel more than anything is just so much gratitude for having had the opportunity to do it."
If there's one thing Kurtzman hoped to emphasize, it's that the creative team enjoyed a uniquely close relationship while on set all throughout the five seasons of "Discovery." He went on to describe the "family" atmosphere shared among the cast and crew, from the impromptu "runway fashion show" and (hilariously enough) imaginary "blow-darting" battles they'd wage between takes, and proudly referred to the overall experience as "I've never been with a cast that's as devoted to each other." My heart!
"Discovery" season 5 will premiere on April 4, 2024, on Paramount+.