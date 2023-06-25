Why Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Reversed Discovery's Controversial Klingon Change

When "Star Trek: Discovery" debuted in 2017, many Trekkies agreed to have an open mind. This was, after all, the first canonical, TV-bound piece of "Star Trek" media since the cancelation of "Star Trek: Enterprise" in 2005. It was the first Trek to appear on a (brand new) streaming service and was reported to have all the SFX bells and whistles that a giant budget might warrant. It was set about a decade prior to the original series, and its main character, Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), was shockingly not a captain. The series was going to be about the Federation's war with the Klingons, an event in "Star Trek" history that had never been dramatized.

One of the more startling changes, however, was to the Klingons themselves. On "Discovery," they were given larger, elongated heads and were stripped of hair. Their eyes were given catlike slits, and their noses bore secondary pairs of nostrils (!). Their skin was jet black, deep purple, or pale like cream. This was a startling change from the way the Klingons looked from 1979 to 2005, when they had brown skin, long hair, pirate-like facial hair, and pronounced cranial ridges. Of course, in the 1966 series, Klingons looked more human, save their facial hair, so dramatic changes were already a part of Trek's larger canon. Perhaps the new "Discovery" designs merely needed to be gotten used to.

Not so. Slowly, the makers of new Trek programs moved back to the 1990s Klingons. In 2023, the Klingons have now appeared on "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," and they are once again the lusty, head-ridged pirates of the "Next Generation" era, albeit slightly improved.

In a recent interview with Inverse, showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers talked about why they made that choice.